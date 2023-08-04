Baldur’s Gate 3 – Where to Get Thieves Toolkits & How To Pick Locks in BG3

One of the many tools and resources you’ll need to track down in Baldur’s Gate 3 are Thieves Toolkits. These are critical to allowing you to reroll picking locks and gaining access to locations you normally could not explore, especially in locations others don’t want you snooping around.

Tracking down Thieves Toolkits can be a bit of a chore, but there are several ways you can go about finding them. It all comes down to exploration and giving up some of your hard-earned coins. Here’s what you need to know about where to get Thieves Toolkits in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Pick Locks in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whenever you want to remove a lock or unlock a chest in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to have a Thieves’ Tool item in your inventory. The person who uses the item and holds it in their inventory will use their Sleight of Hand check when attempting to use it. before you roll on the check, you can increase the chances of it happening by giving them Guidance or by having a Bard using Bardic Inspiration on them. Should you successfully pick a lock, the Thieves’ Tools will remain in your inventory, but if you mess up, they break.

Now, finding Thieves’ Tools is the really tricky part of Baldur’s Gate 3. There’s no set location where these items appear. However, there are some good methods to track them down.

Thieves’ Tools appear throughout the game. I’ve primarily been finding them whenever I search in dungeons, and abandoned areas, and start opening up crates, boxes, or any lootable container I can find in the game. This has been the best, and most straightforward to find them while playing the game. It all comes down to being a loot goblin whenever you enter a new area and devouring everything you find. Still, there are even better ways to find this highly-sought after item.

Speak with Traders in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’re in dire need of any item in Baldur’s Gate 3, speak with a trader or someone willing to sell items to you. They might have a list of available choices for you to pick from, and they typically have one or two Thieves’ Tools that you can purchase. It’s typically a better option to choose to buy these items than to steal from a merchant.

Looting Enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3

Some enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3 have useful items that you can bring with you, but a majority of them have trash and junk items that you can offload to any trader you find that has gold. There’s a good chance, much like the boxes and crates you search while searching through an area, that they could have Thieves’ Tools on them, especially if they’re a character who normally finds themselves getting into trouble.

Keep Looting, Searching, and Stealing in Baldur’s Gate 3

Thieves’ Tools are one of the more difficult-to-find items, especially given how useful they are in Baldur’s Gate 3. My best recommendation is to keep combing through areas, defeating enemies, and checking any loot that you may have grabbed during your campaign. They can be tricky to find, but they’re scattered everywhere you look, so long as you’re willing to continue searching for them in your campaign. Don’t be afraid to look around, so long as you’re using stealth to avoid people who might get angry that you get too close.