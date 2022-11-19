Your levels of friendship with a Pokémon can significantly improve their performance in battle, and some Pokémon need to reach a certain friendship level with you to evolve. Friendship levels have returned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you will need to speak with a specific person to check your Pokémon’s friendship levels with you while you play the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Friendship Checker in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to check Friendship levels in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will be able to find this individual close to the center of Cascarrafa. You can find this city on the west side of Paldea, where the Water-type Gym Leader will be waiting for you. Close to the center of town, on the north side of it, the Friendship Checker will be standing next to the town’s large fountain with a Marill at her side.

Speak with her, and she’ll offer to check the friendship levels of any of the Pokémon you have. This includes Pokémon in your party and the ones in your PC box, so it shouldn’t matter where you have them. She will provide you a brief assessment of how high your friendship levels are with the Pokémon, and this should give you an idea if you need to start raising it or not. A good way to do this is to frequently use it in battles and have it emerge as the victor. Alternatively, you can spean time with it, walk around, or share a Picnic with it alongside other Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several ways to increase a Pokémon’s friendship. However, make sure to visit her to double-check your progress with a Pokémon and see how far away you are from evolving it into its next form.