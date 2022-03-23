How to find the Ghost of Tsushima easter egg in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West features a moving tribute to Horizon Zero Dawn lead producer Patrick Munnik, who passed away in June 2019, aged just 44. The memorial is set up much like one of the meditation mats in Ghost of Tsushima. Aloy sits on a round mat and admires the view in front of her while reading not a haiku, but a brief eulogy to Munnik. Even the music during this sequence is quite Ghost of Tsushima-esque.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the memorial you’ll have to have completed the Death’s Door main quest so that The Base is unlocked, and you can access the west side of the map. The memorial is at the westernmost point of the map, which is accessible regardless of your level, but might be a little dangerous to reach if your level is still low. Fortunately, if you’re not up to fighting them, most machines can be avoided by stealth, or simply running away.

Once you reach the westernmost point of the mainland, wade from sandbank to sandbank to reach the small island. Follow the path up to the top of the rock, and read the note on the meditation mat. This will trigger a scene in which Aloy reads the following eulogy to Patrick Munnik:

Here, we remember our friend,

with a view as calming as his voice,

on stone as strong as his spirit.

He was not just our rock,

he was our oak, sturdy and stoic,

whose presence brought us comfort and

whose branches touched us all.

Rest in peace.