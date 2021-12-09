How to find the Mulege Holiday Market in Forza Horizon 5

Series 2 of Forza Horizon 5 officially went live on December 9, and considering the time of the year, it would be fitting if Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games did something for the Christmas holiday. The Forza team did exactly just that, as this latest series is full of Christmas decorations, holiday events, and re-designs of locations that are already present in Baja California. One such change is the addition of the Mulege Holiday Market, something that will be important for challenges. Here’s where you can find the Holiday Market in Forza Horizon 5.

To find the Mulege Holiday Market, you’ll first want to move towards the western side of the map, specifically at the Horizon Mexico outpost site. From there, head south until you have reached the town of Mulege.

Once you have entered the town, continue to head south until you find the market. Here’s where you can find it on the map, indicated by the triangular cursor:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The market is in the middle of the town, surrounded by steel barricades. It will be full of Christmas trees, along with candy canes, present boxes, and holiday lights.

This area is also home to the #Forzathon Shop Winter Wonderland, where users can buy cars and Wheelspins from the shop, and either keep these items, or gift them to random players.