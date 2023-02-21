The Rusty Fridge is one of the many keys you can obtain while playing a DMZ match in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. You’ll need to be on the lookout for this specific container, and tracking down a Rusty Fridge is not easy. You can find it while exploring Ashika Island, and there’s only one location you need to visit to get this loot. Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Rusty Fridge for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the Rusty Fridge in DMZ

Tracking down the Rusty Fridge is not easy. You won’t find it in a traditional kitchen somewhere on Ashika Island. Instead, it will be a unique location you wouldn’t think to check. The only hint that you won’t find it inside a building is the description of “Rusty” to identify the fridge. You’ll need to go underwater to find the Rusty Fridge; seeking it out can be difficult as you struggle to hold air.

You must head to the south part of Ashika Island, between the Beach Resort and Port Ashika. A circular building will be at the end of a pier to explore. It won’t be inside the building, but in the water, nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find that the Rusty Fridge is deep in the water at this location. You have to search around for it, and wait until you see the distinct white highlight of the cache to find it. This might take you a few attempts to find the location, and we advise you to return to the surface for air before trying to find it again. When you do, the Rusty Fridge will open for you, and you can obtain the items inside it.