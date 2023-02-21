How to find Al-Qatala and Shadow Company soldiers for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

You’ll need to find Al-Qalata and Shadow Company soldiers if you’re looking to complete the Non-Discriminatory mission for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. You need to defeat enemies from these two organizations wander around on the same map and require you to take them down in the same deployment. Tracking them down can be tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Al-Qatala and Shadow Company soldiers during a DMZ match in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Where to find Al-Qatala and Shadow Company soldiers in DMZ

When you’re looking for enemies for these organizations, make sure you queue up for the Al-Mazrah map. This is where you can find both of them wandering around in the game, with the Shadow Company enemies being the more challenging to find and take down. These units are more heavily armored and have better equipment than most of the NPC encounters you will find among the Al-Qatala forces. You can find the Al-Qatala forces nearly everywhere in Al-Mazrah, but the Shadow Company units are much harder to find.

Where to find Shadow Company soldiers in DMZ

The best location to find Shadow Company forces is to make your way to the center of the map, closer to the west side. You can find them at the Sattiq Cave Complex. These forces are scattered throughout the buildings at this location, and you should prepare for a firefight if you plan to take them down. Thankfully, for the Non-Discriminatory mission, you only need to defeat five Shadow Company soldiers before making a timely exit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to take down eight Al-Qatala and five Shadow Company soldiers to complete the mission. You don’t need to Exil from your DMZ match for this mission to count, so as soon you’ve defeated the correct number of forces, find the quickest way to make it into the next match, and you’ll have completed this faction mission.