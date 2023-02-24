Sons of the Forest is a game about survival and you will need every tool you can find if you want to stay alive. While some tools help you fend off the elements, others like the Stun Baton help you fend off the packs of cannibals and mutants that you will eventually need to contend with. Luckily, the Stun Baton isn’t the most difficult item to find and can be obtained relatively early in the game. This guide will show you how to find the Stun Baton in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Stun Baton in Sons of the Forest

There are plenty of tools that you will eventually get your hands on in Sons of the Forest as long as you actively explore the island’s many caves and camps. The Stun Baton is pretty easy to locate but can easily be overlooked as another part of the environment if you aren’t paying attention. The weapon can be found on the western side of the map at the base of the mountains.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you spawn in at the beach or near the river, follow the river south on the map. You will see a cluster of rivers that all flow from the mountains to the ocean. Within this cluster of rivers is a cave that contains the Rope Gun. If you happen to find the cave first, follow the nearby river downstream. At the base of one of the many waterfalls, you will find a pile of skulls.

Get close to the skull pile and you will see the Stun Baton sticking out of it. Interact with the Stun Baton to pick it up and get a brief animation where you look at it. This weapon can easily be mistaken for a stick since it is very thin and most of it is covered by the skulls surrounding it. Once you have your hands on it, you should have no problem defending yourself, though you can also grab the Stun Gun for a ranged weapon as well.