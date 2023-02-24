There are many tools that you can find across the island in Sons of the Forest, with the Stun Gun being one of them. The Stun Gun is a valuable item to have if you need something to defend yourself against the many foes you will encounter. Capable of stunning enemies and creatures alike, the Stun Gun is a must-have item for your arsenal. This guide will show you how to find the Stun Gun in Sons of the Forest.

Where to find the Stun Gun in Sons of the Forest

Like the Rope Gun, the Stun Gun is found inside one of the many caves sprinkled across the map. Luckily, if you happen to spawn in the right area, you can obtain the Stun Gun extremely quickly. You just need to head in the right direction. If you happen to spawn on the beach across the island from where the mountains are, you will be closer to the cave with the Stun Gun.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the edge of the map to find a cave on the edge of the beach. When looking for the cave, you will be able to spot it in the rocks on the edge of the ocean. Head inside and make sure to pull out your light. You will need it since the cave is extremely dark. Luckily, you won’t need to worry about there being too many mutants in the cave. Most likely, you will only run into one or just get a brief scare.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The cave is very long and will take you a while to get through. It is very straightforward and has an easy path to navigate so long as you can see it. Continue through the cave until you spot a floaty in a body of water. Go across the water and follow the cave to the right. Eventually, you will come across a dead body hanging from the ceiling of the cave. Interact with the body to get the Stun Gun. Once you leave the cave, you will get a brief animation where your character shows your new weapon off.