How to find Uxie and Azelf in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Uxie and Azelf are two Legendary Pokémon that players will want to get their hands on in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Along with Mesprit, they form a trio of lake-related Pokémon that are very popular with fans of the series.

The important thing to remember about going after these Pokemon is that they can’t be caught until you have progressed past the game’s ending and defeated the Elite Four.

How to catch Uxie

To find Uxie, players will need to make their way to Snowpoint City in the northern part of Sinnoh. From there, go to Acuity lake, then go into the passage there to get to the Lake itself. Now you will need to use Surf to get over to the island and make your way into Acuity Cavern. Uxie will be inside, at Level 50, so make sure you are prepared.

How to catch Azelf

To catch Azelf, you will need to make your way to Lake Valor. You can find it between Veilstone City and Pastoria City. You should remember this area from the story, as Team Galactic will have exposed themselves are being quite nefarious here. Once again, you will need to Surf over to the island and then enter Valor Cavern where you will find the Legendary Pokémon.