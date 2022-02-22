How to find Vista Point: The Memorial Grove in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is littered with Vista Points for players to collect. These are locations on the map where you need to line an image up with the surrounding landscape. This guide explains finding and completing the Vista Point for The Memorial Grove.

Where is The Memorial Grove Vista Point?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll come across this Vista Point in the lush jungle region of the Forbidden West. If you tackle The Broken Sky main quest, you’ll come across this Vista Point between the first two quest markers. See above for a map reference for the Vista Point. You need to use Aloy’s Focus to scan the tower before you can activate the Vista Point and acquire the quest for it.

How to complete The Memorial Grove Vista Point

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the tower where you pick this Vista Point up, turn around, and head for the decayed radar dish in the cliffs. See above for the map reference for this radar dish. Once you’re up there, line the image in your focus up so that the two radar dishes are in the same place. This will complete the Vista Point, allowing you to read the Datapoint on The Memorial Grove.