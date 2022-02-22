How to find Vista Point: The Stillsands in Horizon Forbidden West

While exploring the world of Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll encounter Vista Points, collectibles that can only be gathered by completing a puzzle first. There are a few of these throughout the game’s world that you’ll come across naturally or you can hear about through rumors. This guide explains how to find and solve the Vista Point for The Stillsands.

How to find The Stillsands Vista Point

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Stillsands Vista Point is located close to Camp Nowhere, the camp you’ll find along the main path as you enter The Stillsands region. It stands close to the cliffs to the right of the main route through the area. See above for a map reference for where this Vista Point is located. To start the Vista Point quest, you need to scan the tower with Aloy’s Focus. This will give you an image that you need to line up with the surrounding area.

How to complete The Stillsands Vista Point

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete The Stillsands Vista Point, look up towards the cliffs close to it. There’s a sort of path that winds up through them and may have a Longleg hanging out on them if you’re incredibly unlucky as we were. Once you’ve cleared out any machines, move up this path and look for some railing. It will be broken and battered, but it looks like a viewing platform. Stand between the broken barrier and line up the image to complete this Vista Point, revealing a futuristic Space Needle emerging from a dome.