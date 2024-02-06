How to Finish The Jobs Rolan Started in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

I get that Rolan’s an all-mighty being, but just how many of his jobs do I have to finish in Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

How to Finish Rolan's Jobs Granblue Fantasy

Image by Gamepur

Recommended Videos

You’ll rarely get lost in Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s linear story. It’s always go here, watch epic cutscenes, and defeat the bad guys. But once Chapter 0 hits, the “Finish the jobs Rolan started” quest objective feels a bit ambiguous.

Now we know what Rolan was doing while we took care of his astral demon mommy issues for him — he’s just killing a bunch of Slime Kings and protecting Hollow Grounds from hordes of goblins. If you just hit Chapter 0 and you’re not sure what to do next, then you’ve come to the right place. I, too, started clearing Counter Quests only to have that 2/8 tracker remain unchanged. In this guide, I’ll show you how to clear the objective Finish the Jobs Rolan Started in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

How to Complete Finish the Jobs Rolan Started in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Play Online Granblue Fantasy Relink Crossplay
Screenshot by Gamepur

To finish the jobs Rolan started, complete all 10 Hard, 9 Very Hard, and 10 Extreme challenges from the Counter Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

It’s easy to mistake the eight quests listed under Hard for the eight jobs Rolan started. However, as it turns out, Rolan had actually started 24 jobs, which are distributed into the Hard, Very Hard, and Extreme difficulty categories.

Here is every job you should complete either solo or in Co-Op mode to Finish the Jobs Rolan Started in Granblue Fantasy: Relink:

Hard Quests

Hard Rolan Jobs Granblue Fantasy
Screenshot by Gamepur
  • Rule the Skies
  • Unthinning the Troops
  • The Juice of Jealousy
  • Protect the Rep
  • Delts of Our Lives
  • Collector’s Digest
  • I See a Flaming Vision
  • Hide and Chic
  • Drumsticks Au Chicken
  • Looming Tower, Leering Eye

Very Hard Quests

Very Hard Rolan Jobs Granblue Fantasy
Screenshot by Gamepur
  • Seeds of Trouble
  • Wings of Antiquity
  • A Bone to Peak
  • Absolutely No Trespassers!
  • Dark Refrain
  • Golemology 102: Volcanic Golems
  • No One Likes Leftovers
  • I See a Deathly Vision
  • The Next Hot Topic

Extreme Quests

Extreme Rolan Jobs Granblue Fantasy
Screenshot by Gamepur
  • Licence to Thrill
  • Assault Formation!
  • Great Goblins of Fire
  • Shedding Light on the Pillar
  • Saga Illustrated: Beginning
  • General Investigation: Gallanza
  • General Investigation: Maglielle
  • Learning from the Past
  • Saga Illustrated: Inferno
  • General Investigation: Id

The difficulty categories unlock progressively; when you’re done with Hard, you’ll unlock Very Hard, and so on. Completing each page of quests leads to a Rank-Up quest and a story cutscene in which we see Id get comfortable in the shoes of Mr. Fix It.

Related: How to Get Dragon Scales in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Once you’re done with them all, you’ll complete Finish the Jobs Rolan Started in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This will also complete Chapter 0, which unlocks Maniac Difficulty and the Whitewing Key. Time to crack those chests open!

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2024, Gamepur. All rights reserved