Granblue Fantasy: Relink Curios Explained: Zathba’s Location & Best Farming Method

Though Granblue Fantasy: Relink is not a gacha game, the late voucher and Curios system relies heavily on RNG. Still, you can always work super hard to farm these items and collect as many as you can.

As you enter Chapter 0 in Granblue Fantasy: Relink, you’ll notice these items called Curios start to drop during battles or even pop up in the middle of town. It’s rare for a game to introduce a new concept so late, but Granblue does keep you on your toes. By appraising Curios, you can uncover lots of end-game loot. In this guide, I’ll show you how to appraise curios and the best Curios farming methods in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

How to Appraise Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The NPC that appraises your Curios is Zathba, the jacked guy with the sunglasses who runs Seedhollow’s information network. To find him, head to Seedhollow’s tavern in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Though you’ve interacted with Zathba before, you’ve never actually spoken with him in the tavern. If you have never been to Seedhollow’s tavern before, follow these steps to find the Curio appraisal NPC in Granblue Fantasy: Relink:

Starting from the docks, climb up the set of red stairs ahead and take a left toward the Quest Counter. Keep walking past the market stalls until you stumble into a side street. If you see a set of staircases leading downstairs, take the street to its right instead. Walk half a block and look to your left to spot a tiny alleyway. Make your way through it and take the first turn left, where you’ll find a Whitewing Key Chest. Keep walking forward until you run into a spiral staircase to your right. At the bottom, turn to the left to spot the tavern, where Zathba can appraise your Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. This is also where you can find the Secret Cocktail Recipe.

How to Farm Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The best way to farm Curios in the Granblue Fantasy: Relink is to run The Juice of Jealousy in Hard mode or Shedding Light on the Pillar in Extreme mode.

When you appraise Curios at Zathba’s counter, you’ll get a bunch of goodies, from rare loot to legendary sigils. Understandably, you’ll want to get your hands on as many Curios as you can.

Curios can be found as blue and pink glowing orbs all over the towns, but they can also be farmed in Counter Quests in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

The Juice of Jealousy is a hard Survival quest in which you face hordes of goblins until a timer runs out. This quest can be knocked out quickly and get you a solid number of Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

is a hard quest in which you face hordes of goblins until a timer runs out. This quest can be knocked out quickly and get you a solid number of Curios in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Shedding Light on the Pillar is an extreme mode Defend quest in which you defend a Hallowed Ground from hordes of gyres, skeletons, and elementals.

Once you’re back from the quest, head to Zathba’s counter at the tavern to appraise your Curios and enjoy your new loot.