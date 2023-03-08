Apex Legends might be one of the best battle royale games out there, but its players still encounter different errors occasionally. One of them is error code 110, which prevents players from entering the lobby. If you’re one of them, continue reading as we’re going to discuss how to fix Apex Legends error code 110.

Related: Who is Catalyst in Apex Legends?

How to fix error code 110 in Apex Legends

Before proceeding further, it is important to note that PlayStation users might get this error if the PSN servers are down. Therefore, before panicking, make sure to check the status of PSN. If something is wrong with the servers, you need to sit back and wait for the developers to fix it. But if PSN servers are up and running, feel free to proceed with the methods mentioned below.

Power cycle your router

As Apex Legends error code 110 is linked to network issues, EA suggests you power cycle your router. To do this, turn off your router by pressing the power button and remove its cable from the power outlet. Then, leave it unplugged for around 30 seconds before turning it on again.

Restart the console

In some cases, the error might be caused due to a bug. While major bugs don’t go away that easily, minor bugs can be fixed through a simple restart. But if a restart is not fixing the issue, try power cycling your console. To do this, turn it off, remove its power cable, wait for a minute, and then plug it back in.

Related: The best shotguns in Apex Legends

Use a wired connection

A wired connection is always better than a wireless connection. While Wi-Fi keeps the overall setup clean, a wired connection is more stable and has fewer issues. Therefore, if you’re constantly getting the error, we suggest you use an Ethernet cable to connect your device to the internet.