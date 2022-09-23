How to fix “Application Has Unexpectedly Stopped Working error 0xC0000005” in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is out now for available players. Developers will use betas to have players test the game before it releases so that any issues found in the title are fixed before the game officially launches. For the Modern Warfare II beta, many players receive an error message called “Application Has Unexpectedly Stopped Working error 0xC0000005.”

Ways to fix “Application Has Unexpectedly Stopped Working error 0xC0000005.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

One solution some players found to fix error 0xC0000005 is turning off the NVIDIA Reflec and On-Demand Texture Streaming in the graphics settings. The NVIDIA Reflec and On-Demand Texture optimize the game the best your hardware is capable of, but they can cause errors to the game if the title isn’t optimized for them. The graphics settings are in the Settings Menu option in Modern Warfare 2. If that doesn’t work, stay on the graphics settings and set the Shader Quality low. Shader Quality helps make Modern Warfare 2 look more realistic, but setting it too high can cause issues.

If you’re getting error 0xC0000005 on your PC, attempt to run the game in administrator mode. Administrator mode allows Modern Warfare full access to your game’s files, which will help make the game deliver the best experience possible. Players who’ve been experiencing error 0xC0000005 also suggest lowering the framerate after switching to administrator mode to not overwork your PC. Some gamers also report switching to fullscreen has fixed error 0xC0000005, though it does not work for everyone.

If none of that works, check to see if you have the latest version of the game downloaded. Try updating your PC drivers if you haven’t updated them in a while. If you are up-to-date with the game, try restarting your console or PC. If that still doesn’t work, attempt to uninstall and then reinstall your game on your hardware.