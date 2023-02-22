How to fix Atomic Heart crashing issues

When playing Atomic Heart, you will likely be impressed with how the game looks, but performance has been a little lacking in some areas. If you have been having issues with the game crashing, it can be frustrating to keep being thrown out while you get into the thick of things. Here are some recommendations to cut back on Atomic Heart crashing.

What to do when Atomic Heart keeps crashing

If Atomic Heart keeps crashing while you try to play it, we first recommend completely exiting out of all other programs or applications running on your system. On PC, open Task Manager and End Task on everything else. Another thing to consider is doing a full restart. It sounds cliché, but a reboot can help fix these problems often.

If you are still having problems after that, be sure to check the PC requirements for the game to know if you have the proper hardware. While looking at this, also be sure to check your graphics driver for any updates.

Apparently, these issues can also be connected to the Flawless Widescreen implementation. If you have this enabled, try playing the game without it until a future update can address these early issues. At the very least, disable the Scanning Fix option in the Flawless Widescreen settings.

If you are pretty sure that you have the right hardware, it is time to look at the game itself. Be sure to check for any updates, and if not that, have the launcher check for any corrupted files in the installation. As a kind of last resort case, you can try uninstalling and reinstalling the game, although it has a pretty hefty download time.