Atomic Heart PC system requirements – minimum and recommended specifications

Atomic Heart is a first person shooter set in a fallen utopian world. Players will need to adapt their tactics for every enemy, including the use of visually stunning special abilities. The game looks incredible, but it requires decent hardware to run on PC. This guide outlines the minimum and maximum PC requirements for Atomic Heart, according to developer Mundfish, so you know how hard you can push your rig.

Atomic Heart minimum PC requirements

The following are the minimum PC requirements to run Atomic Heart at various levels of FPS.

Atomic Heart minimum PC requirements for 30 FPS

Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Graphics Settings : Low

: Low Processor : Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory : 8 GB (12 GB recommended)

: 8 GB (12 GB recommended) Graphic Card : GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380

: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380 Storage: 90 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Atomic Heart minimum PC requirements for 60 FPS (Low Graphics Settings)

Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Graphics Settings : Low

: Low Processor : Intel Core i5 6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core i5 6500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory : 8 GB (12 GB recommended)

: 8 GB (12 GB recommended) Graphic Card : GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580

: GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 Storage: 90 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Atomic Heart minimum PC requirements for 60 FPS (Medium Graphics Settings)

Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Graphics Settings : Medium

: Medium Processor : Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphic Card : GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5600 XT

: GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX 5600 XT Storage: 90 GB SSD

Atomic Heart recommended and maximum PC requirements

The following requirements outline what you’ll need to run Atomic Heart on high and ultra Graphics Settings. This is as far as you can push the game visually, making for the best experience possible.

Atomic Heart recommended PC requirements for 60 FPS (High Graphics Settings)

Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Graphics Settings : High

: High Processor : Intel Core i5 7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i5 7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphic Card : GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

: GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage: 90 GB SSD

Atomic Heart recommended PC requirements for 60 FPS (Ultra Graphics Settings 1080p)

Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Graphics Settings : Ultra

: Ultra Processor : Intel Core i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

: Intel Core i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphic Card : GeForce GTX 2070 S or Radeon RX 6700 XT

: GeForce GTX 2070 S or Radeon RX 6700 XT Storage: 90 GB SSD

Atomic Heart recommended PC requirements for 60 FPS (Ultra Graphics Settings 2160p)

Resolution : 2160p

: 2160p Graphics Settings : Ultra

: Ultra Processor : Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i7 8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphic Card : GeForce GTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

: GeForce GTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT Storage: 90 GB SSD

While PC players can tweak their experience based on the above information, console players are at the mercy of what is possible with the hardware in their PS5 or Xbox Series X/S by default. However, Mundfish has already made it clear that the game will run at 60 FPS with mostly 4K visuals when it does launch. Regardless of where you play, the alternative 1950s environment should look crisp, clear, and full of all manner of techno-body horror.