How to fix Back 4 Blood beta code not working

Some users are experiencing issues when trying to access the Back 4 Blood beta. The beta is live today for those granted early access because they either preordered or were lucky enough to be given a code. This article outlines why you might be having issues getting into the beta.

You’re too early

At the time of writing, those who have preordered the game have already been sent a redeem code to get into the Back 4 Blood beta. However, the beta isn’t live until 12 PM PT/8 PM BST, five hours from when this article was published.

On both PlayStation and Xbox, users cannot redeem their beta code and can’t download the beta from either digital storefront. As we’ve mentioned, this will be due to the beta going live later today. So if you’ve tried to redeem your code and have the same problem, wait a few hours and try again.

We recommend keeping an eye on the official Turtle Rock Studios Twitter account for all updates on when beta codes can be redeemed and any delays in the beta going live. Since only those with early access can play today, there shouldn’t be many server issues until the open beta starts on August 12.