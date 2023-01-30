When jumping into the Hitman World of Assassination mode, there’s a chance you might encounter a handful of issues while playing the game. Some players have had the problem of the game crashing on them while playing in this mode, which can interrupt a perfect run or even prevent them from playing the game. Thankfully, there are a few ways to go about fixing this. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix crashing issues in Hitman World of Assassination.

What to do if Hitman World of Assassination has crashing issues

One of the more common reasons this might be happening is players need to verify the files for their game. The best way to do this will be to verify the game through the launcher you’re using to play the game, which may vary. For example, if you’re playing on the Epic Games store, you’ll be able to verify the files by visiting the game page in your library. If you’re playing on Steam, find Hitman in your game’s library, open up the properties, and choose to verify the files. This has been a common issue for players, with a quick solution. However, if you’re playing on Windows 11, developers IO Interactive have shared they do not have plans to support this operating system.

Another method may require updating your graphics driver if you have not done this recently. You’ll be able to do this by directly visiting the website of your graphics operator, such as if you have one for NVIDIA or AMD.

These are some common issues and solutions for anyone playing Hitman World of Assassination. If the problem is more consistent, and you do not have a solution, uninstalling and reinstalling the game might be the next step. Alternatively, reaching out to the IO Interactive support team and submitting a ticket might be better to directly share your issues with the developers to see their solutions for your unique problem.