All keypad codes in Hitman World of Assassination

In Hitman World of Assassination, Agent 47 is a resourceful assassin who uses just about anything he finds in the environment to take down his target. Sometimes, the things he finds around him can merely help him access new areas that would usually be locked off from him. Finding these codes can be a little trickier in some instances, but luckily, they always have the same values. With this in mind, here are all of the keypad codes for the Hitman 3 levels in Hitman World of Assassination.

Hitman 3 Dubai keypad codes

Hitman 3 Dubai Level 0 door code

On Level 0, there are a couple of doors to get into the staff area that requires the staff’s code. If you use the Meeting Room starting point, you can find it written on the whiteboard right away. The code is 4706.

Hitman 3 Dubai Security Room safe code

On Levels 2 and 3, there are two security rooms that have a safe with a keycard in them. You will need both to trigger the emergency evacuation protocol for both targets and have them first run to the helicopter and then parachutes if the helicopter isn’t available. The code for both safes can be found on the Level 3 security room board and is the same for both, 6927.

Hitman 3 Dubai Guest Bedroom safe code

On Level 5, there is a guest bedroom you can break into with a lockpick, crowbar, or by getting the key from a staff member on the fourth floor. In here, there is a safe containing a bit of intel on the next level’s target. To open the safe, look at the computer on the other side of the room for the code 7465.

Hitman 3 Dartmoor safe code

There is only one code on Dartmoor. Depending on how you manage the murder mystery on Dartmoor, Alexa Carlisle could potentially open the safe with the case file needed to finish the level. If you want to go up and grab it yourself, you will first need to press the button on the righthand arm of her chair and look around the room for the clues given to find the code. Luckily, if you are here, you can just input 1975.

Hitman 3 Berlin safe code

Again, there is only one code on the Berlin level. At the very bottom of the club, you can find the manager’s office. In the back corner is a safe that can be opened with the year the Berlin Wall fell, 1989.

Hitman 3 Chongqing keypad codes

Hitman 3 Chongqing apartment, laundromat, and ICA Facility code

If you are sneaking into Mr. Pritchard’s apartment to find his P41 form, you can get in through the window or walk in through the front door with the code 0118. This is the same code for the laundromat, and luckily, to make life a little easier for him, the ICA changed the code on their secret storage container entrance to be the same thing. You can find this code naturally from listening to Pritchard’s answering machine, or an employee near the storage container will say it out loud.

Hitman 3 Chongqing arcade and Hush’s laboratory building code

Right next to the seats that Hush sits in to take over people’s minds is a whiteboard with the code 2522. This code will get you through all of the keypads in this building, including the Arcade.

Hitman 3 Mendoza keypad codes

Hitman 3 Mendoza 1945 Grand Paladin wine freezer code

If you are looking to disguise yourself as a server and sneak into the Don Yates’ meeting with Diana and others, you will need to grab the 1945 Grand Paladin. You can sneak in by dropping into the small hallway to the side of the doors and using a Tier 1 Dongle or Screwdriver on the vent. Both can be found in the nearby factory tool area. When you get inside, input the code 1945 to deactivate the lasers. Maybe not the greatest of codes to protect one of the most valuable wines ever.

Hitman 3 Mendoza safe code

In the room where Yates has a meeting with Diana, there is a safe opposite the table they sit at with some files that can be given to Yates’ wife, which will lead her to kill him for you. The code is the year they were married, so you can go to the top room and find a calendar that shows April 2021 is their “crystal anniversary,” which would be 15 years. Without doing that, you can still just input the code 2006 and give the files to the wife.

Hitman 3 Carpathian Mountains door code

Near the beginning of the Carpathian Mountains mission, you will knock out a scientist and sneak into a room ahead with a keypad to a door, which will give you a Rusty Crowbar to get outside of the train you are on. The code for this door is right on the poster nearby, 1979.