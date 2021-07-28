How to fix Dead by Daylight Error Code 8012

When attempting to play Dead by Daylight, players may get error code 8012 on occasion. Even though the game has been mostly error-free, 8012 pops up now and again. 8012 error will usually occur when you launch the game and connect to the server. The game, however, won’t connect to the server, and you’ll get a message reading, “Cannot connect to online services, please try again later. Error code: 8012.” Here is how to fix error code 8012 in Dead by Daylight.

How to fix Error Code 8012

The most common reason for the occurrence of error code 8012 in Dead by Daylight is server overloading. When several players try to get inside a server simultaneously, few might fail to make it through. Additionally, this can also pop up when the servers go offline in preparation for an upcoming patch. However, if that is the case, the developers will usually let players know beforehand.

There is no definitive fix to the error as servers issues are not in players’ control. That said, players can hop onto the game forums and see if others are facing the same problem. If multiple players are experiencing the same issue, the problem is on the developers’ end. However, if you are the only with facing the issue, you can try restarting your Wifi router. An unstable or weak internet connection can cause error 8012. You can also restart your system, which has proven to be effective for many users. If nothing else works, you’ll have to wait till the servers stabilize.