No online game is without its share of errors, and they tend to only get worse around the time new content is released. Errors create error codes, which developers can use to identify issues and fix them or help players fix or bypass them. This guide explains how to fix Dev Error 6036 in Call of Duty: Warzone and what it means.

How to fix Dev Error 6036

There are a few ways you can try to fix Dev Error 6036 in Call of Duty: Warzone. Your first instinct should be to restart the game and your device. This almost always fixes errors when they crop up, and only more serious issues require further action. If a restart of both the game and your device doesn’t work, it’s time to check for an update. Ensure that your game files and all required peripheral programs are up to date. If they aren’t, this could be causing the error. Finally, if you try all this and the error persists, you’ll need to uninstall Call of Duty: Warzone and do a fresh install on your device. This removes all files and gives your device a chance to compile them once again from scratch.

Unfortunately, if none of this works, you’ll need to contact Activision Blizzard and register a support ticket to have someone contact you to try to understand your issues and fix them remotely.

What is Dev Error 6036?

There seem to be multiple issues that cause Dev Error 6036 to rear its head in Call of Duty: Warzone, much like the Status Savannah error. It can be related to game files being installed incorrectly, connection issues, or simply mean that your version of the game requires an update. The error almost always pops up with a string of code that can be used by the development team to help diagnose and fix the issue. However, more often than not, a hard restart or re-install of the game is what’s required.