How to fix EA App not showing games error

The EA app can be your go to spot to play some of your favorite games, but it could also be the source of your frustration. If things are not working properly, it can be like hitting your head against a brick wall. One of the known issues us the app simply not showing your installed games. Here is how to fix the EA app not showing your games error.

What to do if the EA app isn’t showing your games

If you are trying to access your games on the EA app and it isn’t showing them, the first thing you should do is check the EA Help Twitter account to see if there are any announced downages or server-side problems. If this is the case, you likely will be stuck having to wait until things are back up and running normal again.

If there appears to be no wide spread issues, you should close out of the app and restart your PC. When everything is running from a clean boot, try to open your EA app again and see if the games are appearing. Also consider clicking the drop-down menu in the top left of the screen, going to Help, and selecting Account Recovery. This will let you clear the cache on the app, which could potentially get things working again.

If that didn’t work, the best recommendation we have is to completely uninstall and reinstall the EA app. During this time, you should also check to see if the games you are missing are on your hard drive. If they are appearing there, you can try to delete the game from there and reinstall it back on the app.

If none of the above work for you, we recommend getting in contact with EA Help directly to see what could be causing the issue.