How to fix error BN-3048 in Battle.net

There’s a good chance if you’re using Battle.net to play one of Blizzard or Activision’s online games, you will encounter a handful of errors every so often. Some of them you can directly work with and potentially fix. In contrast, others are out of your control, preventing you from doing anything but waiting until the Blizzard and Activision team finds a solution. A common issue you might encounter involves error BN-3048. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix error BN-3048 when attempting to connect to the Battle.net platform.

What can you do about the BN-3048 error code for Battle.net?

The error code BN-3048 is a common login error code you’re going to encounter when attempting to play Overwweatch. Typically when this occurs, other players in Overwatch are also going to be sharing this error, so you’re not alone in experiencing this issue. Unfortunately, this problem boils down to being something only the Activision and Blizzard team can resolve because it has to do with their servers.

What happens to players is some of them can load into Overwatch, but when they reach the starting screen, it says they do not have an internet connection, crashing them out of the client. This is a common occurence that has happened before regarding the Battle.net platform, especially surrounding Overwatch, and now, Overwatch 2.

When you’re experiencing this problem, the best thing to do is to wait for the Battle.net team to address the issue, and inform everyone the servers are back up. There’s a good chance you’re going to be stuck out of the game until these issues are resolved, so attempting to frequently log back in and out of the game won’t help you. You’re better off taking a step back from Overwatch 2, and playing something else that does not use the Battle.net client.

[#Bnet] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) February 15, 2023

If you continue to experience is problem away from other Overwatch 2 and Battle.net players, reaching out to Blizzard and the Activision support team directly is not bad idea.