How to fix error code 4b538e50 in NBA 2K23

Games that require a constant internet connection to play have become such a commonality that it’s practically a given nowadays. Even if you’re playing by yourself, most games will need you to be connected to the internet for one reason or another. The same goes for NBA 2K23, which needs to be always connected to the online servers, no matter which game mode you’re playing. Naturally, that comes with some issues, and one of them is getting error messages, such as the nasty Error Code 4b538e50. So let’s see how we can fix this problem.

What is the Error Code 4b538e50 in NBA 2K23

The problem that this code refers to is most often connected with the game’s servers or more precisely, with the Online Play feature. Another code that can appear to cause the same issue is also the Error Code efeab30c, so if you see that string, it’s pointing to the same problem. The best solution to troubleshoot if the problem is on your end or at the game’s server end is to check the status of NBA 2K23 game servers and game modes. Similarly, make sure to check the NBA 2K23 social media accounts to see if there have been any server updates posted there.

Fixing the Error Code 4b538e50 in NBA 2K23

If the game’s servers show their status as green and there doesn’t seem to be any issues on their side, then you can attempt a few fixes on your end to see if that removes the problem. The first thing you will want to check is if the game has been fully updated on your system. For example, you might be tight on hard drive space and the update can’t be installed because of it. Then, double-check that you have entered the correct email and password information when connecting to Online Play. If that’s not helping, you can also check your firewall and anti-virus setup, as they might be blocking the game from connecting to the servers. Lastly, check if your data is out of sync. To do that, select the Play Now option in the game. If all else fails, the last-ditch solution could be to simply do a complete reinstall of the game and see if that resolves the issue.