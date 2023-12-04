WoW Error Code BLZ51934200 – Can You Fix It

World of Warcraft once again greets players with an error code when trying to play the game. Thankfully, code BLZ51934200 is not a user error, but a Blizzard one.

WoW tends to have errors when a new launch or update is added to the game. This code is a perfect example of just that. When players see this code pop up, they are told that “there are currently no servers available” which just means the game is down for the moment or – more specifically in this case – the authentication servers to log in are not working.

Related: What is WoW Error 51900101? How to fix it in WoW and WoW Classic

What Is Error Code BLZ51934200 In WoW

No, the error code BLZ51934200 In WoW is being caused by an issue with server authentication according to a Tweet shared by BlizzardCS, so there is no way for players to fix the server status problem. The only thing to do is wait until the error is fixed. Per Blizzard’s Twitter account, they are aware of the issue and are currently investigating the cause.

[#WorldOfWarcraft] We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) December 4, 2023

Error codes similar to this have been happening more frequently due to various reasons. The best way to keep track of what is happening is to watch the official Blizzard Twitter account which will keep everyone updated. Lately, Blizzard has been undergoing multiple DDoS attacks, making it hard for players to log in and play their games. It has not been announce if this is another DDoS attack or just a malfunction with the servers.

Additionally, the weekly maintenance for WoW starts December 5th at 7:00 AM PST. Hopefully, Blizzard will get the servers up and running once again before the maintenance so that we can all dive in to continue those quests and raids we’ve been working on.