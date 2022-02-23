How to fix error code Boar in Destiny 2

Developer Bungie has implemented error code’s denoted by name to help players determine why they are losing connection to Destiny 2 services. These error codes are numerous, and each one highlights a specific problem. This guide will help explain the error code Boar.

Error code Boar indicates a platform is having trouble connecting to a network. This error code is found more often on consoles using a WIFI connection. Bungie recommends a wired connection to ensure a more stable link to the network.

If the connection to the platform of choice of secure, game sharing is the secondary cause of Boar connection problems. To disable game sharing, head to Playstation and Xbox’s platform settings and follow their steps to remedy that issue.

The final cause of error code Boar is usually a region mismatch. This can happen if your account doesn’t match the region you purchased Destiny 2 on. If you are in Canada, for example, and bought the game on the Canadian marketplace but logged in with a Japanese account, you may encounter the error code Boar. Take these steps to fix that problem without purchasing a second copy of the game.

Install Destiny 2 and all content updates.

Before launching the game, create a new account. Ensure that the region of the new account matches the game’s region.

Launch Destiny 2 to download any pending updates.

After the updates are downloaded, sign out of the current account and back into the original account.

Launch Destiny 2.

Following these steps will help you fix the error code Boar and ensure a strong connection between your network and Destiny 2 servers.