How to fix error code Plum in Destiny 2

Errors are bound to happen every now and then with any online game. These issues keeping you from playing your game can be frustrating, especially since you do not know exactly what the problem is. If you are trying to play Destiny 2 and have the error code Plum pop up, here are some suggestions to get things back to working properly.

Error Code: Plum is a PC-focused error report that means BattlEye has detected something with your system that violates Bungie’s Terms of Service. This usually has to do with the program detecting some kind of cheat software on your PC. If so, you will need to remove that before you will have access to the game again.

If you are certain you have no cheating software on your PC, make sure that your Windows is fully updated to the latest version. If you are, make sure other anti-cheat software like Vanguard in Valorant is disabled. Vanguard has a history of getting tangled up with BattlEye, so get that shut down, and you should be back up and running.

Additionally, the Plum error pops up occasionally when you have an unreliable network connection. Check and restart your router or modem and if needed, try a direct connection over a Wi-Fi one. Another place to check is the Bungie Help Twitter to see if the servers are currently down.