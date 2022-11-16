Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play game where you can drop in with a small squad or jump into the map to survive in a massive battle royale match. Because it is an online game, there are a few problems that you can encounter when attempting to play. One of these involves the error code known as Rugby, and you might have it happen to you relatively frequently. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix error code Rugby in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

What is error code Rugby in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

This error will occur when you’re attempting to connect to the game server, and you want to purchase from the store. Unfortunately, the servers are a little congested because there are thousands of players attempting to connect to the game simultaneously, which overwhelms the Activision servers trying to keep the game running. This may often happen at the beginning of a season, and many players are attempting to buy the new battle pass or one of the new skins now available in the shop.

Related: Why is Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 locked? Answered

Our best recommendation is to step back from the game and wait for the servers to calm down. They might be too overwhelmed, and the best thing for you to do is wait for players to stop trying to use it as much and wait for a better time. You also may want to make sure that your transaction did not go through. If it did, and you have received none of the items you purchased, make sure to reach out to the Activision support team for Warzone 2.0 to make sure you can get a refund from the store or have the items sent to your profile.

Outside of waiting for the servers to calm down, there’s little you can do about this error code. We urge players who have had transactions occur without any goods sent to their Call of Duty profile to reach out to the Activision team to ensure all items go to the correct accounts.