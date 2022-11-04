How to fix False Ban issues in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

As tends to be the unfortunate reality with the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 2 has released and has already triggered a ban wave against thousands of PC users. These users are unable to play the game, including the single player campaign, and the vast majority of them are crying foul in forums. Whether these bans have been triggered by using the ‘Scan & Repair’ option after a crash to desktop, or by safe PC applications such as Overwolf and Logitech Hub, players currently only have a singular recourse available at the moment.

How to appeal ban decisions for Modern Warfare 2

The only available recourse that is currently available for players that have found themselves banned is to reach out directly to Activision and request an unban. Players can do so by heading to Activision/Blizzard’s support website and appealing an account option, requesting the unban based on a false positive.

Currently, however, many users are reporting canned responses to their appeals that appear to not be based on an actual investigation into the ban process. The good news is that this is currently widespread issue for many Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC gamers, which is more likely to force Activision’s hand sooner rather than later. The most recent iteration of the Call of Duty franchise had similar growing pains and woes for consumers, which were surreptitiously rectified.

There’s a deft balance to be struck by developers in the modern world of the video game industry, between ensuring that cheaters can’t ruin the games of others while allowing authentic consumers access. This line is blurred often, and intentionally, by cheating communities banding together to mass report legitimate players and crafting social media posts accusing of false bans. Unfortunately, legitimate players often find themselves caught in the crossfire of that cat & mouse battle.