How to fix ‘Fetching Online Profile’ error in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is a game that runs very well for the most part. That being said, as is the case with all other online-focused games, it will run into an error every now and then. One of the more common issues to pop up is the game getting stuck on the screen that says it is “Fetching Online Profile.” Here is how you can get past this error and get into a game.

How to fix Call of Duty: Warzone getting stuck on Fetching Online Profile error

If you are trying to get into Call of Duty: Warzone and can’t get past the Fetching Online Profile message, it is likely that the servers are down. Our first recommendation is to check to see if they are down. If so, there isn’t anything you can do until they are fixed.

If you are not finding anything about the servers being down, we recommend fully closing out of the game and restarting it. From there, go a step forward and completely shut down your console or PC and restart it. While waiting for your platform to restart, check your internet and restart your router. You can also try connecting your console or PC directly to the router with an ethernet cable.

If the game still is not working and there are no reports of an outage on PC, check your antivirus’ firewall settings. It could have detected something in the app it didn’t like and is blocking it from accessing parts of your PC. Be sure to allow it through whatever protection program you use.

If none of the above worked, we recommend checking for an update. On Xbox, the console will automatically check for updates, but if you have the update automatically option turned off, you need to push it through in the My Games and Apps section. On PlayStation, press Options, then Check for Updates. On Battle.net, click the gear icon next to the blue play button.

If none of the above have worked, we recommend uninstalling and reinstalling the game. From there, get in contact with Activision Support to have them give you a better idea of how to proceed.