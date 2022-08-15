The best Cold War AUG loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

No Call of Duty: Warzone player could have guessed that Black Ops Cold War’s variation of the AUG would become the latest to shine in the battle royale. Despite being in the game for years, the Cold War AUG has only now received much-needed buffs to its damage that make it a dominant force at medium to long range. However, a select group of attachments will have to be applied to truly see what this rifle is capable of. Here is the best Cold War AUG loadout to use in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Related: The best AUG loadout in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Best Cold War AUG class in Call of Duty: Warzone

This variation of the AUG is a burst fire weapon, meaning you can expect a lackluster fire rate but wildly impressive damage stats. Like any other Tactical Rifle, it is also plagued by uncontrollable recoil that makes it difficult to hit multiple shots in a row. Thankfully, this loadout will rid the AUG of these flaws, giving you better handling and a faster time-to-kill. You can find every attachment and perk needed for this class below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : Agency Silencer

: Agency Silencer Barrel : 17″ Titanium

: 17″ Titanium Underbarrel : Field Agent Foregrip

: Field Agent Foregrip Magazine : Salvo 54 Round Fast Mag

: Salvo 54 Round Fast Mag Optic : SUSAT Multizoom

: SUSAT Multizoom Perks: Cold-Blooded, High Alert, and Combat Scout

Most of the weapon’s downfalls can easily be erased just by applying the Agency Silencer. The muzzle not only quiets all of the AUG’s shots, but also improves its damage range and vertical recoil. You will then need to attach the Field Agent Foregrip, as this cleans up its glaring horizontal recoil. Both of these attachments do lower your ADS time, so we only recommend keeping the weapon out of close-range fights as much as possible.

Our favorite add-on in this loadout is surely the 17″ Titanium barrel. It speeds up the fire rate enough to make it feel more like an assault rifle with a faster time-to-kill. This does shorten the gun’s overall range, but considering its recent damage buffs, it should still be able to knock enemies at any distance with three to four bullets. That said, it is best to have the SUSAT Multizoom. The optic provides 2.0x and 6.2x lenses and allows you to swap to each in just a split-second.

Related: The best Cold War MP5 loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

Additionally, even your perks should aid you in ranged attacks. The most beneficial will be Combat Scout with it tagging enemies you’ve damaged for a short period of time. Cold-Blooded and High Alert can help the gun thrive in medium to long-range fights, as well. The Cold-Blooded perk is able to keep you undetected from enemies with thermal optics, while High Alert points you toward enemies in your line of sight.

This loadout does leave the AUG at a disadvantage during up-close battles, but the Scythe melee weapon is a perfect secondary to switch to for quick eliminations. The tool features the longest range of all melee weapons and is able to end opponents in just two swings. If you don’t own it quite yet, you can unlock the Scythe through completing one of two challenges in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War.