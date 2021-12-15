Is Call of Duty: Warzone down? How to check Call of Duty’s server status

Like any other online game, Call of Duty: Warzone can only be played if its servers — and your internet connection — is in good health. As many veteran players know, the battle royale does tend to have its issues with worldwide connectivity at times. This is mainly due to server maintenance, faulty updates, or just plain network outages. As it can be hard to guess why you can’t connect to the game, there are a handful of ways to find out what the problem could be.

How to know if Warzone servers are down

The first thing anyone must do when unable to get into a Warzone lobby is to head to the Call of Duty status page on publisher Activision’s website. From there, there is a drop down menu on the right side that lets you choose which game’s status you desire to check on. From our experience, any network outages or issues aren’t picked up until about 15 to 30 minutes after they happen. If it continues to indicate that all of Warzone’s servers are still online, the page also provides links to your platform’s network status page to see if that is the cause of the problem.

How to know if any Warzone issues are being resolved

Another great way to be informed on any on-going issues involving Warzone is by checking developer Raven Software’s Twitter account. In addition to outages, the account will also post when upcoming server maintenance periods are about to take place which may also shutter players from getting into the game. Better yet, the developer also has a public Trello board that lists all of the issues the team is currently working on. In most cases during a server outage, the Trello board will notify fans how long they expect servers to be down and what the cause of it could be.

Check for updates in Call of Duty: Warzone

Although your console may automatically download major Warzone updates, smaller (but still mandatory) updates tend to hide within the game’s title screen. So, if you see you cannot head into a game after just finishing up one, restart the application and a minor update should be downloaded once you enter back into the game.