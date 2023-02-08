How to fix frame drops in Hogwarts Legacy

While graphical fidelity is great to have in games, the frame rate can truly make or break an experience for you. If a game is constantly stuttering and dropping frames while playing, it can completely remove you from any sense of immersion you have built up. With that in mind, here are some tips to fix frame drops in Hogwarts Legacy.

Related: Who is Ranrok in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

How to get better FPS in Hogwarts Legacy

Frame rate drops are a more common issue for people playing Hogwarts Legacy on PC. While there is always potential for something like that to happen on a console, the best option to fix it there is to adjust your Performance Mode setting to Performance in Display Options. Additionally, turn off Motion Blur and Depth of Field to help the game run a little better.

If you are on a PC, the best way to relieve some of your frame rate problems is to turn off ray tracing, especially if you are running a weaker PC. To do this, open up Settings and go to Graphics Options. Scroll down to the bottom to find a few options for the functionality. For the best FPS, be sure to turn the following options off:

Ray Tracing Reflections

Ray Tracing Shadows

Ray Tracing Ambient Occlusion

Related: All Demiguise Statue locations in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy

Also, be sure to lower the Ray Tracing Quality to ease up the intensity that your PC has to endure running the game. After you have everything set, be sure to save the settings and restart your game. Before you turn it back on, make sure you are closed out of all other applications and programs.

If the above didn’t help, be sure to check and update all of your drivers and reduce rendering quality and resolution in the game.