How to fix GLFW error 65542 in Minecraft

While PC will always be the most powerful platform to game on, there are so many areas where something could go wrong and keep you out of your game. If you are trying to launch Minecraft and are getting GLFW error 65542, you will see a message saying, “The driver does not appear to support OpenGL. For the vast majority of people reading that that is complete gibberish. Here is what to do to fix the GLFW error 65542 in Minecraft.

What to do when you get GLFW error 65542 in Minecraft

If you are seeing GLFW error 65542 when you try to start up Minecraft, there are a few things that could be causing the issues. First, you should start by checking to see if your graphics driver is up to date. Open up Device Manager by typing it into the search bar in the bottom left corner on your taskbar. On the list in the new window, drop down the Display Adapters section. Right-click your driver and select Update Driver. Automatically search or select the file that you manually downloaded below.

If nothing popped up or you want to install the driver manually, click one of the links below to go to the manufacturer’s website and download the latest update for your graphics driver.

AMD

Nvidia

Intel

If you are unsure what driver you have, press the Windows key + R to bring up the Run dialog box. Input dxdiag and click Enter to bring up a new window. At the top, click on the Display tab and the name of your graphics driver will be near the top.

If the above did not work, you likely have tried to use another driver that is conflicting with Minecraft. DisplayLink is reported to have many issues with the game, so you should uninstall that. Press the Windows key + R and input appwiz.cpl Look through the list and find DisplayLink Graphics Driver or any other kind of secondary driver you have recently installed. When it is fully removed from your computer, restart your system and try to run Minecraft again.