For the most part, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta is going well. However, there’s one glaring issue that’s affecting players across PC and Xbox, voice chat. While the multiplayer is currently in beta, and this issue will likely be fixed once the full game is released, it’s a pain right now that only seems to have one fix. In this guide, we’ll explain how to fix Halo Infinite voice chat not working so you can get back to talking to your friends and enemies.

Complete reset

Screenshot by Gamepur

Despite this issue being quite widespread, there don’t seem to be any forum threads with developers responding. Furthermore, there’s not even a mention of the bug in any official bug reports that we’ve been able to track down. So far, the only reliable way to get voice chat to work in Halo Infinite once it stops is to close the game down and restart it. When you start the game back up, the voice chat seems to work just fine, at least until it breaks again.

Some PC players suggest enabling Push to Talk in the audio settings menu. This switches voice chat so that it only picks up your voice when you press a specific button. We can’t confirm if this fixes the issue entirely, but it may go some way to helping stabilize voice chat if the core issue in the game is caused by too many people speaking at once or for long periods of time.

A solution that’s worth trying is using a third-party service, such as Discord, to keep team chats going and bypass the issues in Halo Infinite. However, this can be tricky if your team is playing across PC and Xbox, though the Discord app for smartphones would work just as well.