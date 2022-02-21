How to fix Horizon Forbidden Dawn preorder codes not working

Many stores offered preorder bonuses to those who preordered Horizon Forbidden West before its release. However, some of those codes haven’t been working, meaning that those dedicated fans that preordered Aloy’s latest adventure are left without their extra content. This guide explains how to fix the preorder codes that aren’t working for Horizon Forbidden West.

Finish the tutorial and try again

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you try to redeem a preorder bonus code and it gives you an error, open Horizon Forbidden West and progress through the game until you complete the quest Reach for the Stars. This is the game’s early tutorial quest, which teaches players the ropes of playing, exploring, and fighting. When you’ve completed this quest, the code should work if you try to redeem it again.

Most of the reports of preorder codes not working are for outfits for Aloy. These aren’t available to her until you reach the first settlement and find Aloy’s stash for the first time. It’s worth waiting until this point to try redeeming those codes. However, if your codes don’t work after this, then you should contact PlayStation Support or the store that gave you the code for assistance or to make a complaint about the codes not working.