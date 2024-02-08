How to Fix Lag & Increase FPS in Skull and Bones

Recommended Videos

As players explore the vast open seas of Skull and Bones, they might start to encounter dangers that are outside of the game, such as lag and low FPS. Both of these can ruin the experience, but there are fixes to pull them in line.

While Skull and Bones might have been in development for almost eight years and has its fair share of gameplay problems, there’s no denying that it’s pretty. The game looks right at home on any modern console or gaming PC and blows players away with every vista they glimpse as they batter enemy ships with cannon fire from afar. However, lag and low FPS can destroy this experience, so it’s good to know how to boost them so the best part of the game doesn’t suffer.

How to Increase FPS and Fix Lag in Skull and Bones

To fix lag and increase FPS in Skull and Bones, players must tweak the game’s settings until they get a consistent performance boost that doesn’t drop them hot water after an hour or so of playing. There are a few ways to do this, and we’ve outlined them below so players can work through them until one solution gives them the best results.

Restart the Device

Regardless of whether it’s a PS5, Xbox Series X, or a PC, a good old restart does wonders for a game. While it won’t always fix lag and FPS issues, it can rejig everything in a device so that Skull and Bones is at the center of every component’s attention and runs well for as long as players need it to.

Change Graphics Settings & Test the Game

The easiest, though not the quickest, solution to this issue is to open the Skull and Bones graphics settings and change them to best suit the device it’s running on. This means pulling graphics down to the lowest setting and slowly increasing the quality until players hit lag or an FPS issue. At that point, they should know how far they can push the graphics before causing a problem.

One setting that always seems to cause lag is shadows and reflections. These are the setting games use to show how realistic they’ll make shadows and reflections in-game, and with water, there are a lot of both. Turning them off entirely might make things look a little strange, but they save on memory and resources and make everything run smoother.

Update Graphics Drivers

PC players might find that they need to update their graphics drivers or their entire operating system. It feels as though there’s always an update just as a new game comes out. In our experience, it’s worth downloading every update and ensuring they’re installed properly. Even updates for minor programs can have an impact on a game’s performance, so it’s worth getting everything up to date to rule it out.