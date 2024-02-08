How to Fix Monopoly GO Error: Restart Game

Recommended Videos

If you’re running into an error in Monopoly Go! right now, you’re not alone. Many users are experiencing an error that forces them to restart the game.

Running into errors that force you to restart the game and possibly lose your progress can be frustrating, so let’s take a look at some possible fixes for the Monopoly Go Error that forces a restart of the game.

What is the Monopoly Go Restart Game Error?

Screenshot via Reddit

The error users are currently seeing simply reads “Error: We’re sorry, but an error occurred requiring the game to restart.”

While this error is pretty nonspecific, it’s also widespread, impacting many users at this time. Many players report that the error keeps repeating even when they restart the app, making this a particularly frustrating error.

How to Fix the Monopoly GO Restart Game Error

Image via Scopely

This error can sometimes occur when the servers are overloaded, in which case waiting for the servers to go back up may be your only option with no reliable fix available. Users on Reddit are reporting that the servers do seem to be back online at the time of this post, though your mileage may vary.

While there’s no surefire fix for this error when it’s a result of the servers being down, there are some steps you can take to try to resolve this error and get on with your game.

Some users report that this can be resolved by exiting the app and closing all of your background apps. Sometimes, having too many apps running on your phone can cause the restart game error in Monopoly Go, so closing out some unnecessary background activity can resolve the error.

Another tried and true potential fix is to restart your mobile device and then try launching the game again. In the parlance of The IT Crowd, it never hurts to try turning it off and back on again, and some users say this has resolved the restart game error for them in the past.

Finally, if the above options don’t work for you, you could also try uninstalling and reinstalling the app, which can sometimes resolve the issues.

Unfortunately, it can be hard to know why you’re seeing the “We’re sorry, but an error occurred requiring the game to restart” message in Monopoly Go!, which can make it tricky to find a fix. The above options are a great start, but sometimes, you may just need to wait until the game comes back online.