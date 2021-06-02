How to fix Necromunda: Hired Gun crashing on PC

Necromunda: Hired Gun is out as of June 1, and as it is tradition with new looter shooter releases, it is a little buggy. Players are reporting a host of different technical difficulties, which range from performance issues on console to the game crashing for no clear reason on PC. Developer Streum On Studio are currently hard at work identifying and patching out existing problems, and there are already multiple working solutions for the common Unreal Engine crashes players are experiencing on PC.

There are currently multiple known crashes tied to specific Necromunda: Hired Gun missions. Streum On have identified a consistent crash at the start of mission 5, and another in the secondary mission The Hunt on the Tempus Dendra map. Players have also reported a number of non-replicable crashes that happen across any number of missions and game maps, especially after reloading a failed mission.

If you experience the mission 5 crash, simply reloading your save file should fix it. For any other instance of Necromunda: Hired Gun crashing, follow the instructions below.

Steam crash solutions

Before you begin, it is worth checking if your rig meets the system requirements for the game. Necromunda: Hired Gun isn’t particularly graphically impressive, which may lead some PC players to assume they can run it on older machines. If your computer can clearly support the game, proceed with the following solutions.

The first thing you should do is a run a file integrity check. From your game Library, right click Necromunda: Hired Gun > Properties > Local Files > Verify Integrity of game files. Wait for the validation to complete. If this fails to stop the game from crashing, you may want to also repair your Unreal Engine prerequisites. From your game Library, right click Necromunda: Hired Gun > Manage > Browse Local Files. Then go into Engine > Extras > Redist > en-us, and run UE4PrereqSetup_x64.exe as administrator. Failing this, you can try one more solution which takes longer, but has reportedly worked for many players: simply uninstall Hired Gun, and re-install it in a different location on your PC.

Epic Games Store crash solutions

If you are running Necromunda: Hired Gun on PC throught he Epic Games Store, you can attempt the same three solutions, with their analogous EGS steps.

To verify the game’s file integrity, go to Hired Gun in your game Library and click on the three dots drop-down menu, then select Verify. Next up, check your UE4 prerequisites, and repair them if necessary. Navigate to your Epic Games folder, then go into NecromundaHiredGun > Engine > Extras > Redist > en-us. Run UE4PrereqSetup_x64.exe as administrator. Finally, if neither fix stops the game from crashing, you may want to re-install Hired Gun in a different location.

These solutions should fix most common instances of Necromunda: Hired Gun crashing on PC. If you are experiencing any other type of issue with the game, or continue to get Unreal Engine crashes, keep an eye on the official tech support page for Hired Gun, as developers continue to identify and address bugs in the game.