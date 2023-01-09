When attempting to jump onto Pokémon Go, you’re normally going to log into the game using a username and password from a specific service. Some players directly use a Facebook login, and others use a Google one. However, when a new patch goes through into the game, sometimes this login process gets messed up, preventing you from getting into the game, and it produces the “unable to authenticate” error. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix Pokémon Go’s unable to authenticate error.

What is the unable to authenticate error in Pokémon Go?

If you receive the unable to authenticate error while attempting to play Pokémon Go, unfortunately, it has to do with the servers. There might be a problem from Niantic’s side. For example, if they attempt to push a new wallpaper or item into the game, this could lead to problems with their servers, ruining the experience for a handful of players.

Related: The long-awaited invisible Pokémon, Kecleon, is now appearing on PokéStops in Pokémon Go

There are a few ways to verify if others are having problems with this error. One good method is to check out the Pokeminers website and see if they’ve updated their Game Issues page. The team reliably add issues players have reported they are having, and they’ve even listed if Niantic is actively working on an issue or if it has yet to come across their desk. Pokeminers is not an official website associated with Niantic, so do not contact them for assistance. Alternatively, you could submit a ticket to the Pokémon Go help center, issue a formal report about the issue, and wait for the servers to come back up.

Unfortunately, outside of issuing a report and waiting for the developers to get back to you, there’s not much else you can do. You will need to wait for the servers to come back, and for Niantic to handle the issue.