How to fix PSVR2 controllers not working

Have you been experiencing some problems getting your PSVR2 controllers connected and working with your PS5? The PlayStation VR 2 can be tricky to figure out, especially if you didn’t get the chance to experience the first PlayStation VR headset or this is your first VR device. There are many ways to fix this problem, thankfully, and we have some solutions for you to try. Here is how you can fix your PSVR2 controllers not working.

Fixing PSVR 2 controller not working

The first thing to do might seem self explanatory but sometimes we all don’t realize that our devices are not as charged as we thought they were, so be sure to fully charge your controllers. Making sure they are at 100% is very important when using them for the first time. Even if you just unboxed them, they could have lost charge while sitting in the box so be sure to double check.

Another step that can fix your controllers is disabling and enabling the Trigger Effects. To do this, follow the steps below.

Go to Settings, then Accessories, then Controller General, and Trigger Effect Intensity Now, turn off the option and then back on again, this can help fix the issue.

If you’ve owned a piece of technology for a while, you probably know this next step always seems to work out the most confusing glitches…simply resetting it. You can easily reset your controllers for your PSVR2 and here is how.

The first step to resetting your controller is turning off your PS5. Now you will want to find the reset button on the back of the PSVR 2 controller. You can use a small tool like a pin to press it in to reset them. The small hole is located near the back trigger button Now, simply reconnect the PSVR2 controllers back to the PS5 using the USB-C cable that came with your hardware.

Finally, if you are noticing one of your buttons or joysticks seem to be stuck, you can try cleaning them off with a cloth, or giving it a light blow. Using these tricks should easily fix your PlayStation VR 2 controller problem.