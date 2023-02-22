Is Beat Saber on PSVR 2? Answered

Virtual Reality (VR) fans can’t get enough of Beat Saber, the rhythm and slicing-and-dicing game where players use neon swords to slice through boxes. The title has become one of the biggest VR successes, with people loving the addicting gameplay motions and stylish aesthetics. Fans are dying to know if they can play Beat Saber on the PlayStation VR2, the latest hardware release for virtual reality. The game was available on the original PlayStation VR, released in 2019, but that’s not a guarantee that the title will be coming onto the VR2.

Is Beat Saber playable on the PlayStation VR2?

Image via Sony

Besides the original PSVR, Beat Saber was also released on the HTC Vive, Oculus Quest, Quest 2, Quest Pro, and Valve Index. The game can be purchased for the PlayStation 4, but the PSVR headset is a requirement. The PSVR2 is only compatible with the PlayStation 5, but the PS5 can play most digital copies of PS4 games you purchase at the PlayStation Store.

However, PlayStation’s Senior Vice President of platform experiences, Hideaki Nishino, confirmed that the PSVR2 is not backward compatible. That means you can not play games for the original PSVR on your new VR2, including the original release of Beat Saber on the PSVR.

Beat Saber is also now owned by Oculus Studios, a competitor to Sony in the virtual reality market, making some fans worry that Oculus Studios won’t allow Beat Saber to be released on hardware outside Oculus. Fortunately, Beat Games studios and Sony have cited that Beat Saber will be coming to the PSVR2 at some point.

Ready to get a PlayStation VR 2 so you can play Beat Saber? Stay tuned for details 🫶 pic.twitter.com/2DpJFxN1Zu — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) January 5, 2023

Beat Saber was not a launch title for the PSVR2, and at the time of this writing, is still not available on the new VR hardware. We will update you when the game does release on the hardware. Follow Sony and the official Beat Saber Twitter account to stay tuned for when Beat Saber arrives on the PSVR2. It’s unknown what version of Beat Saber will come on the PSVR2, with fans theorizing that a Beat Saber 2 could release on VR2.