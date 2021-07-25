How to fix Splitgate “unable to authenticate” error on Steam

Splitgate is an enjoyable first-person shooter that has a lot going for it. The mechanics and controls for it are top-notch, and the portals you deploy help make this stand out as more than a combination of Halo and Portal. That being said, even the best running games with all of the support in the world will run into an issue or two, especially when they are online only. If you are trying to run the game on Steam and are getting an error saying it is “unable to authenticate,” here is how you can fix it.

Fixing the “unable to authenticate” error for Splitgate on Steam is super simple and very easy to fix. All it is is something going wonky with your Steam client. All you need to do is restart Steam. Pull up the Steam window, select the drop-down menu that says Steam in the top left of the screen, and press Exit. Steam will shut down after stopping any downloads you currently have going on. Start up Steam, and give Splitgate a try again.

You should not see the unable to authenticate message anymore. If you do, try restarting your PC. The restart will fully reset everything and get it going the way it is supposed to be again.