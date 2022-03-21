How to fix the Black Screen on Launch error for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Video games shipping with bugs is a common complaint, especially when it comes to PC ports of console titles. Even popular games like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is not immune to these issues, with a handful of issues popping up since the game’s launch. One of these bugs has stopped players from even loading the game, instead just displaying a black screen.

If you’ve had this problem, the good news is that there are a handful of potential issues at play here, each with a straightforward solution. If you’ve already done the usual steps of closing any other background programs, disabling your antivirus software, and making sure that the latest graphics drivers are installed on your system, here are a few other potential solutions.

Check your install files’ integrity

Occasionally, downloading a game from Steam will result in the files becoming corrupted. This most often happens when they get saved to a nearly full hard drive, but it can also happen for no good reason at all. This can cause the game to fail to crash frequently or even fail to load at all. To fix this issue:

Open Steam and open the Library section.

Select Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin from the game list and right-click on it. Open up the Properties option.

In the new window, click on Local Files

Click on Verify integrity of game files

It may take a system restart to complete the check and fix the issue. Often this is all that needs to be done to fix the black screen issue at loading.

Run Game as Administrator

Occasionally, your system will have a safety setting causing games not to load for standard users. The workaround for this is to load up the game in Administrator mode. This can be done in two ways.

Right-click on the game’s desktop icon or name in your file system and click Run as Administrator, or

Right-click on the Steam icon or name in your file system and click Run as Administrator.

This will often help the game load correctly.

Reinstall the Game

In extreme cases, there might be a problem with the download of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin which means it can’t be fixed. If you’ve done the above steps and the game still isn’t working, you might need to completely uninstall and redownload a new copy of the game. This is a bigger issue if you’ve invested several hours into the game as you’ll lose your save data, but there isn’t anything else to be done.