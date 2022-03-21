Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin enters U.K. charts in eighth place

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has entered the U.K. boxed charts in eighth place following its launch. While the Team Ninja developed action spin-off couldn’t sell enough copies to break into the top five, publisher Square Enix should be pleased that it is in the top ten, especially when you consider that digital sales are not included in the physical charts.

Thanks to GI.biz, we know that “73% of” Stranger of Paradise’s “boxed sales were on PS5, 18% on PS4, and 9% on Xbox.” We don’t know exactly how many physical copies were sold of the game in the U.K. in its opening weekend, but as a niches prospect that didn’t have too much buzz surrounding its release, Stranger of Paradise has performed admirably.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, the other new game release of last week, debuted in tenth place, with the majority of players picking the game up on PS4. Gran Turismo 7 held onto top spot for the third week in a row, seeing off competition from Elden Ring (which has sold 12 million copies already) in second place and WWE 2K22, which has performed well in the U.K. so far in third.

The rest of the top ten is dominated by Switch games, with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl re-entering the top ten in fifth and ninth place respectively. Strangely enough, though, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has missed out on a top ten finish this week and has suffered a “20% drop in sales week-on-week.” This is despite the launch of its Booster Course Pass DLC.