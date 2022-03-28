How to fix the broken or empty quest log in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a game where you’ll quickly pick up a lot of main and side quests. There can be so many that it becomes impossible to keep track of which one you’re tackling next. A glitch exacerbates this in the game that causes the quest log to be broken and appear empty. This guide explains how to fix the empty quest log bug, so you can track which one to take on next.

How to fix the empty quest log bug

When your quest log is empty, there are a couple of things you can try to do to fix it. Some players have reported the quest log being fixed and showing all quests again once they complete a step in a quest or a quest in its entirety. Others say that picking up a new side quest from an NPC will trigger the quest log to fill with your current tasks again. It seems as though this is subjective to each player, making it hard to track which solution will work for you. If your quest log isn’t fixed after trying both of these, you may need to restart your campaign.

The empty quest log bug is simple in that your quest log has nothing in it, even when you know you’ve picked up multiple quests. You should always have the current main quest in your quest log, so if you can’t see that, you know that something is wrong. However, you can track quests by using the directional buttons shown on-screen at all times to swap between all of your current quests. While this isn’t as good as using the game’s journal, it’s better than losing all of your progress.