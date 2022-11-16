How to fix the broken Social tab error in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has plenty of new features that will attract many players to try it. Unfortunately, as is the case with many online-only games, there have been a few issues in the early hours of the battle royale’s launch, although nothing too terrible compared to some other game launches. One common error that people are having is their Social page not working and not showing their friends who they want to invite to a squad. Here is how to get around that.

How to get around the Social page not working in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

If your Social page in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 keeps kicking you out or not displaying your friends, there, unfortunately, is no way to get it working until the developers get a chance to fix it. That being said, there are workarounds to getting your friends in your squad.

First, if you are playing on the same console platform, you can invite your friends directly into your squad through your friend list. Of course, that doesn’t work if you are trying to take advantage of crossplay and playing between platforms. In that case, you should pull up the menu on the main menu and go to the Channels tab (the headset icon). While on this page, select the Party Game Channel or create a new channel, and you will be able to invite people to your channel.

Unfortunately, for the above method to work, the person you are inviting needs to either be on your platform or Activision friend list or have been in a game with you recently. That being said, the developers are aware of the Social page troubles and are working on a fix and hopefully will have it done soon.