What’s different between Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Warzone 1? Answered

Live service games getting a sequel can be a confusing deal because every situation is so different in terms of how the developers handle the situation. In some cases, the sequel ends up being essentially just a new expansion update for what came before, but not all the time. We know that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will run independently of the first Warzone, but what does that exactly mean? What is the difference between both battle royale games?

What are the differences between Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and the first Warzone?

When looking at the differences between the two Call of Duty: Warzone games, the first thing that jumps out to us is that Warzone 2.0 is its own game running on a separate client. While the game still features integration with Modern Warfare 2 and future Call of Duty releases, it does not require those games to be running unlike Warzone 1 which has to run through the 2019 Modern Warfare.

Another pretty noticeable difference is the new map, Al Mazrah. Of course, you can expect new locations, but a pretty big difference between games is that Warzone 2.0 will have AI faction enemies populating the new map. This sounds similar to how Fortnite has various AI enemies that pop up around the playable area and attack you.

One of the biggest changes for the battle royale as it moves along is how the circle now acts. Instead of being one big circle that shrinks down to one area, the playable area will now split into three different circles to fracture the lobby into groups against each other. When those circles continue to shrink, they will reconvene into one circle for the final push. The wording during the Call of Duty: Next presentation made it seem like there could be more behavioral changes with the circle.

The Gulag has also gotten some updates. Before, when you died, you were thrust into a 1v1 to fight for your life. Now, you will be momentarily teamed up with an enemy player and have to contend in a 2v2 quick match to return to the battle. We imagine that if you die during this match and your teammate wins you will still come back to the game.

As of this writing, these are the biggest changes that we know about going into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. You should also expect new cosmetics and events since your unlocks and progress from the first game do not carry over.