How to fix the Connection Timed Out error in Lost Ark

Lost Ark gives you the choice of several classes to pick from as you play through the game. You’ll see plenty of other players running around alongside you, giving you the chance to embark on dangerous dungeons together or participate in larger events. But because Lost Ark is an online game, you can expect to encounter a handful of errors. A standard error you may encounter is the Connection Timed Out error. This guide covers how you can fix the Connection Timed Out error in Lost Ark and what’s happening there.

If you’re encountering this error, it’s likely because of the number of people attempting to connect to the game simultaneously. The Lost Ark servers might be having trouble trying to connect to the servers, and because of the number of people wanting to play the game, your connection times out as you wait for the servers to load properly.

The best way to fix this error is to restart the application or play the game when the servers are a bit more stable. For example, on launch day for Lost Ark, you can expect it to be a challenge to jump into the game as it opens up the free-to-play format on Steam. Overall, the error is likely because of the Lost Ark servers. Thus, you’ll need to try reconnecting again to see if you can potentially get into the game.